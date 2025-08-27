Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

