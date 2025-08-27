Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $8,234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.