BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

