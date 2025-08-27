B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of CCIF FY2025 Earnings

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Carlyle Credit Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CCIF opened at $5.74 on Monday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,857.60. The trade was a 52.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nishil Mehta acquired 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $100,233.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,179.08. This represents a 103.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,370 shares of company stock worth $250,222 over the last 90 days.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.