B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

