B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 96,437 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,437 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.78. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,077 shares of company stock worth $14,642,478. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.



