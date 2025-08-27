AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.