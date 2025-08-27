ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,520 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,085,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,148,972.54. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $166,181.40.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,380.50.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $337,962.57.

On Monday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,136.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $345,300.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,310 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $281,625.90.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,836 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $64,461.96.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $12,534,040.91.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 327,900 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $11,476,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,777 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $1,260,065.94.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

