ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,520 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,085,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,148,972.54. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $166,181.40.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,380.50.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $337,962.57.
- On Monday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,136.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $345,300.00.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,310 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $281,625.90.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,836 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $64,461.96.
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $12,534,040.91.
- On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 327,900 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $11,476,500.00.
- On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,777 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $1,260,065.94.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
