APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

