Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 169555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

