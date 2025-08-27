Analyzing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WesBanco and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 2 3 1 2.83 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

This table compares WesBanco and Texas Community Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $762.17 million 4.11 $151.51 million $1.66 19.68 Texas Community Bancshares $15.22 million 3.18 -$1.30 million $0.78 20.92

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 11.65% 7.29% 1.00% Texas Community Bancshares 9.50% 4.47% 0.53%

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WesBanco pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Community Bancshares pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats Texas Community Bancshares on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

