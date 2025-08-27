Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & China Liberal Education (OTCMKTS:CLEUF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and China Liberal Education”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.55 -$7.19 million N/A N/A China Liberal Education $2.89 million 0.10 -$4.96 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Charlie’s and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

