Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $62.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $62,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 213,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $70.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.