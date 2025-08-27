Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IJT opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.