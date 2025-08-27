Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 59,857 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $60,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

