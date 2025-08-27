Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 19th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARG stock opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$266.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
