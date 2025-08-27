Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 19th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$266.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

