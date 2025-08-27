American International Group, Inc. $AIG Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AIG opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

