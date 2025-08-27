Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 367.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,692 shares during the period. Amentum makes up approximately 1.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.37% of Amentum worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

