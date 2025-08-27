AlphaQuest LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1,147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of -130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

