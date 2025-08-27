AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 7,079 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

