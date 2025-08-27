Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $469.81 and last traded at $458.25, with a volume of 1075489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $467.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,508.61. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,345.67. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,531 shares of company stock valued at $41,087,238. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $662,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,616,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 307,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

