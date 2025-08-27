Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

