361 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ROP opened at $524.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.64 and its 200 day moving average is $562.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.