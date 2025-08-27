3,500 Shares in Unitil Corporation $UTL Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UTL stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Unitil Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

