1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $500,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after buying an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,679 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $37,992,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $36,445,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

