10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 9,348 Shares

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,327 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 207.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,530 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

