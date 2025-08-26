Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 9,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,837 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

