Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 68,068 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,068 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pentair worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $107.9440 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

