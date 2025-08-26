Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 245,448 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245,448 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

