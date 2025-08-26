Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 15,374 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. Chewy accounts for about 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Chewy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 79,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 426.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 963,780 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Stock Up 0.5%

CHWY stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

