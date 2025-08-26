Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after buying an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,249,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,144,000 after purchasing an additional 165,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,677,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.