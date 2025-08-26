Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $72.5240 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.