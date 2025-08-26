Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $40.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 4.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $524.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $534.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.18 and its 200 day moving average is $423.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

