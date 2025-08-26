Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 1.03% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $191.21 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.36.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

