Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 769,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 889,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tilray Brands

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 33.0%

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.5290 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.3507 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

