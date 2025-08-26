Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 2,709 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.