Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Woodward were worth $88,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 50.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.Woodward’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,791,809.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $5,544,333 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.