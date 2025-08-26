Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

WEST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

WEST opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Westrock Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.