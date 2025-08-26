Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 265,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,158,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.
Nokia Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE:NOK opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Nokia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
