WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 313,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,200 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

