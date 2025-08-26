Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.5714.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $193.3190 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $868,398.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,592. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total value of $170,847.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,414 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,201.62. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,957 shares of company stock worth $1,406,563 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Wabtec by 454.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

