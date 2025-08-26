Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.1040 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
