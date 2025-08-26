Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $403.0620 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

