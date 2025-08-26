Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $35,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,278.12. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Moore sold 50,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $367,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,094.19. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,922 shares of company stock valued at $703,886. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.33. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

