Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $55,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.01 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

