Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,185 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $44,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.38 and a 200-day moving average of $253.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.01 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

