Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

