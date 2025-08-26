Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Kitching Partners LLC

Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kitching Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $183.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

