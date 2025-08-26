VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 326,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 336,249 shares.The stock last traded at $120.20 and had previously closed at $115.22.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth $14,924,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

