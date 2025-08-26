US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE USFD opened at $77.4240 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.